County 4th of July events plentiful

June 27, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Holiday celebrations and Fireworks will be held in several locations across the area over the next eleven days.



Clare:

The festivities began Thursday in Shamrock Park in Clare with the Summer Music Fest. The park is tonight’s location for the annual picnic, activities and fireworks over Shamrock Lake at dusk and the festivities continue there tomorrow, Saturday, June 29th at the park and pavilion there. The annual city-wide garage sales have already started and will run throughout the weekend, and this Sunday the festivities wind up with a Fly-In Breakfast at the Municipal Airport where all are welcome.



Harrison:

In Harrison the Fourth of July will be celebrated mid-week with a Demolition Derby Wednesday evening, July 3rd, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Clare County Fairgrounds. Fireworks will follow the derby. Harrison’s annual Fourth of July Parade will begin at the fairgrounds at 11 a.m. on Thursday, the Fourth of July. This year’s parade theme is Mardi Gras!

At Budd Lake the boat parade begins at 7:45 at Saxton’s Park. The parade grand marshal is Ben Achatz, who will lead the parade around the lake. Look for the “follow me” sign on his boat.



8 Point Lake:

Several events are planned at 8 Point Lake to celebrate the holiday, most begin at the clubhouse at 11020 Rock Road. All are scheduled on Saturday, July 6th. They include: a 5K Walk-Run beginning at 8 a.m. at the clubhouse with a Flag Raising at 9 a.m. And a Kid’s Fun Run at 9:20 a.m.; a Road Parade at 5 p.m. at the clubhouse (corner of Garfield Road), and Flares on the Shoreline at 10 p.m. when the lone skier goes by. The annual Cart Parade will start at 5 p.m. at the clubhouse and go “the opposite way around the lake this year. Applications are available under the sign at the clubhouse, the Boat Doctor or Linda’s Heaven Scent store. The Clubhouse will be open at 3 p.m. July 6th for late sign up.



Lake George:

At Lake George and Silver Lake, the boat parades each begin at 6 p.m. on July 6th

Lake George will be celebrating the (Lake George Property Owners Association) L.G.P.O.A.’s Golden (50th) Anniversary as well as Independence Day with two parades. There will be a boat parade beginning at 8 p.m. on July 6th and a street parade beginning at noon on July 7th. The boat parade registration and lineup begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the boat launch. The registration and line-up for the street parade on Sunday (walk, ride or drive) will begin at 11 a.m. at Luke Hamlin Ball Field on Sunday. Entry is free for both parades and first, second, third and fourth place winners will get a cash prize. Call Nancy Shaw at 989-588-2025 for more information.



Farwell:

Farwell’s festivities will be held next weekend with the annual Figure 8 Derby on Saturday, July 6 beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Farwell Fairgrounds. A fireworks display will follow at dusk.

There are also boat parades on many other lakes around the area. Many residents around the area lakes also put on a great fireworks display at dusk for the holiday.

