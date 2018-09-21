County approves $13.7 million budget

September 21, 2018

By John Raffel

Correspondent

The Clare County Board of Commissioners approved its new budget at its meeting on Wednesday.

The board had a public hearing prior to taking action on the budget.

Commission chairperson Karen Lipovsky said the budget totals $13.7 million.

“It’s a little bit more than last year,” she said.

It takes effect on Oct. 1.

The board took action on several other items including to abolish the county parks and Recreation commission under Public Act 261.

The board approved the fiscal year 2018 emergency management performance grant agreement with the state.

The commission also approved the draft of the Clare County Senior Services Council on Aging, Federal financial internal controls and procedures.