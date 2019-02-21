County approves $321k gypsy moth bid

February 21, 2019

By John Raffel

Correspondent

The Clare County Board of Commissioners, at its monthly meeting on Wednesday, listened to a presentation on the gypsy moth program from Melissa Townsend.

The board then approved the recommended gypsy moth spraying bid at a cost of $321,196.96.

The funds will be covered from the gypsy moth fund.

The board also approved to allow the sheriff department to buy 30 body cameras and 15 tasers from AXON by reallocation $41,365 approved toward the $93,576.91 project price with five annual payments at no more than $10,488.04 each for the remaining balance to come out of already existing 595 revenue.

The board approved the managed assigned counsel administrator contract between Clare County, Gladwin County and Karen Moore from March 1, 2019 through Sept. 30, 2020 for indigent defensive administrator services.

The board entered into a lease agreement for two animal control trucks for $79.241.20 for thee or four years with the first payment in the amount of $28,277 or $21,640 to be paid in October 2019.