County authorizes Gray Lake improvements

June 21, 2019

By John Raffel

Correspondent

The Clare County Board of Commissioners, at its monthly meeting on Wednesday, approved the Clare County drain commissioner to incur costs for the maintenance and improvement of Gray Lake.



It was noted in the approved resolution of the financing of all future maintenance and improvement related to the established lake level will be covered by assessing the Gray Lake special assessment district.



The commission appointed Charles T. Dorcey to complete the unexpired term jury board term of Glenn Freeman from June 19, 2019 to April 30, 2021. The commission also appointed Linda Barkell to a six-year term of May 1, 2019 through April 30, 2025.



The board voted to allow cell phone reimbursement of $30 per month to be paid from the Child Care fund to Laura Delagrange and to allow the signing of the Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Reciprocal Law Enforcement agreement for the sheriff’s office.



The board also extended Sandra Bristol’s appointment to Region VII Area Agency on Aging’s Advisory Council through March 31, 2022 and approved the submission of the Region VII grant application for continued senior services funding in Clare County.

