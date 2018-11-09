County celebrates 100th anniversary of Veterans’ Day

November 9, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Activities are planned all over Clare County this weekend to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Veterans’ Day.

November 11, 2018 is the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I when an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, between the Allied nations and Germany which went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.

Veterans’ Day ceremonies for Sunday, November 11:

Special ceremonies to honor area veterans on the 100th anniversary of the end of the “War to end all wars” will be held in Farwell and Harrison.

Harrison Freedom Park:

Harrison Veterans’ Day Ceremonies will be held on Sunday November 11 at 11 a.m. at the Veterans’ Freedom Park (200 West Main Street) in Harrison. Speakers at the event will include the VFW Commander Mindy Taylor; the American Legion Commander Pat Loafman, Harrison Mayor Stacy Stocking, former Clare County Veterans’ Services Director and Freedom Park Committee President Renée Haley, and new Veterans’ Services Director Karl Hauser.

Farwell Village Park:

Farwell’s ceremony, a joint effort of the Clare-Farwell American Legion Post 558 and Farwell Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3039, to honor area veterans will begin in the Village Park at 11 a.m.

The ceremony will feature the presentation of wreaths; a rifle salute and brief remarks by guest speakers including Post 558 Commander Brent Coates; Post 558 Chaplain Gary Goudie; Farwell Village President Gina Hamilton and Kelly Morley of the Sons of the American Legion.

Following the ceremony in the Village Park, refreshments will be provided at the American Legion Post just east of Farwell (400 East Ludington).

Clare VFW:

As a part of the Clare High School Veterans’ Day program, members of the Clare VFW will be raising a U.S. flag at the high school at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon November 9th, said Post Commander John Waddington.

Three local school ceremonies will be held to honor area veterans, two on Friday and the third on Monday. On Friday, November 9th both Clare and Farwell will hold their annual tribute to all U.S. veterans and on Monday November 12th the Harrison High Schools Veterans’ Day program will be held.

Farwell HS Veterans’ Ceremony November 9th:

At Farwell High School, the program will begin at 9 a.m. Friday in the Jaime Performing Arts Center. Veterans attending are asked to arrive at 8:45 for reserved seating.

The ceremony, honoring all who have served, is completely student led and many fine art groups will participate in the ceremony; including choir, band, and art.

A prelude will be performed by the High School Band led by Paul Shimmons. The opening will be by Montana Shimmons and Alex Gerow of the FHS Student Council.

The Presentation of the Colors will be by the Farwell American Legion Post 558 and the Farwell Veterans of Foreign War Post 3039.

The National Anthem, arranged by Smith, will follow the Pledge of Allegiance. The Farwell High School Choir led by Mrs. Sapienza and accompanied by High School Student David Smith will perform Stars and Stripes and You’re a Grand Old Flag, by John Philip Sousa and Leonard Cohen.

The Keynote Speaker will be Farwell Area Schools Superintendent Steven Scoville followed by student speeches from Wyatt Tubbs, Alexis Card and Victoria Bostroem.

A performance of Armed Forces Medley will be performed by the High School Band and Jeffrey Carncross, led by Director Shimmons.

Veterans are asked to stand when they hear the song for their branch of the military.

Next will be the introduction of the Veterans by Dennis Wissinger. The Closing will be by Montana Shimmons and Alex Gerow of the FHS Student Council. Taps will be performed by, Farwell HS band students.

Clare High School Veterans’ Day Assembly November 9th:

Clare High School will be hold the annual Veterans’ Day assembly at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 9th.

All local veterans are invited to attend. No RSVP is required.

Veterans are asked to be at the high school by 1:50 p.m. for reserved seating.

The assembly will feature performances by the Clare High School Band, a vocalist and a guest speaker.

Senior Elisabeth Vanderbrook will be the Master of Ceremonies and the Colors will be presented by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5738 of Clare.

The Keynote Speaker will be Karl Hauser, a 20 year member of the Air Force and veteran of Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Hauser is now the new Director of Clare County Veterans’ Services.

Caleb Camp will give a presentation on Taps and Vocalist Taylor Pepitone will sing the National Anthem and Rise Up.

The Colors will be retired by the Clare VFW, who will also be raising a flag at the high school at 2 p.m.

Refreshments for all attendees will be available in the High School commons.

Harrison High School Veterans’ Day Program November 12th:

All veterans will be honored and the public is encouraged to attend the Veterans’ Day Program at Harrison High School on Monday, November 12th at 1 p.m.

The event will feature local speakers, HHS Alumni Veterans and music by the Harrison High School Band. Speakers will include High School Principal Joe Ashcroft; former Clare County Veterans’ Services Director and Freedom Park Committee President Renée Haley; new Veterans’ Services Director Karl Hauser; Duane C. Kleinhardt, Director of the Veterans’ Resource Center at Central Michigan University and several students who will reading biographies of several police officers who are also veterans.

Refreshments will be provided immediately following the program.