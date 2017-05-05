County Clerk will purchase new voting machines

By John Raffel

Correspondent

Clare County clerk Lori Martin made the decision this week.

Martin chose Election Source, with the local name of Dominion for new county voting equipment. The company is based out of Texas. Martin had three bids from which to choose.

“They relied heavily on the state of Michigan’s review,” Martin said. “They took two years to review the three vendors. We relied heavily on that. There was not one tipping point. I consulted other county clerks around the state of Michigan.

“We reviewed the software of all three vendors. I felt Dominion was the better fit with the most advanced technology. The difference between the equipment we have and the equipment they offer is night and day. There’s no comparison. The company we currently use (ES&S) was one of the other vendors we had to choose from. Their equipment is night and day compared to what were using now. It was very good equipment as well. There was a lot of things in their software that they were going to get approval from the federal government but have not gotten yet. That was another tipping point.”