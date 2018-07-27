County Fair in full swing!

July 27, 2018

By Steve Landon

Correspondent

Morning rain and dreary skies didn’t stop the 135th Annual Clare County Fair from officially kicking off in Harrison on Monday. As amusement workers bolted together rides on the impressive midway, large and small animal exhibitors were busy in the barns going before the judges in showmanship and breed competitions looking to take home a coveted blue ribbon.

Clouds continued to hang around before giving way to partly cloudy skies just in time to welcome opening day fairgoers to the midway and the first major grandstand show of 2018, the Super Kicker Rodeo.

Settling down from a long day of activities 4-H’ers and animal lovers tucked their livestock in their cages, took time to relax and meet visitors in the show barns before heading for some fun on the midway with friends and family.

In the goat barn one little lady couldn’t wait to get in on the action, at 6:00 p.m. Fairli the goat decided to make a grand entrance into the world. Around 5:30 p.m. the small animal barn superintendent, Parker Thompson was called to the goat barn for was termed as a goat issue. In the blink of an eye Parker and others were off and running to see what was going on. When they arrived they found a doe goat owned by 4-H’er Jayden Stillion in intense labor trying to bring into the world a new member of the Clare County Fair livestock family.

“I told my aunt there was a bubble coming out off the butt of my goat and she was laying down crying. My aunt and some of our friends came running up to barn to help. I was surprised and excited that she was having a baby, we didn’t know she was pregnant. I was worried it might not survive at first, but I think it is going to be fine now”, Jayden said.

The adventure for Jayden’s Aunt Nicole was just almost as harrowing as the goats birth. “I was working in the 4-H food-stand when I got word something was wrong. As I was running up the hill past the milk booth I yelled at fellow 4-H volunteer and goat owner A.J McInnis and told her I need you right this minute.

There is an issue in the goat barn! A.J. arrived right behind me to find 4-H parent and volunteer Angie Medford was already in the pen with the mom. She (the kid) wasn’t breech but as she was trying to come out, her little tongue was sticking out and she was turning blue. Angie pulled her out so she would not die from suffocation.

“Jayden came running down to the food stand and told me about the bubble coming out of her butt and the fact she was screaming – he didn’t know what was going on it scared the snot out of me . So far “Little Mama” is doing well as is her baby Fairli. It only took 15 minutes after being born to start standing by herself and moving around”, Nicole Szufnar Sharnetsky said.

As for Jayden’s Aunt Nicole the whole ordeal kicked up her asthma, however like the goats she is doing just fine and life in the old barn has gotten back to normal.

Fairli has been a bit of an adventurer since her birth often sneaking through the fence openings to visit with other goats in the barn. Despite being clearly upset Fairli’s mom and human family have kept adventures short.

So far attendance at this years fair has been excellent on the midway and for grandstand events.

The last few days of the fair, Friday July 27th and Saturday July 28th will be just as action packed as the rest of the week has been. Don’t forget the Live Stock auctions on Saturday starting at 10 a.m., with the small animal auction to follow.

If you have not been to the fair please take advantage the these last few day and come on down to the Best County Fair in Northern and Central Michigan The Clare County Fair in Harrison, Michigan.