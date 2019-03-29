County okays data exchange agreement

March 29, 2019

By John Raffel

Correspondent

Equalization Department’s Tina Moore and 911 Director Terrian received approval for Clare County Board of Commissioners last week to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with DTMB as part of their MiSAIL program.

As part of the agreement, DTMB will provide 12-inch aerial imagery in exchange for Clare counties’ GIS data.

Moore, from the Equalization Dept., is requesting the board to modify the price sheet that is included in the Enhanced Access to Public Records Policy. The Equalization Department is not able to produce some of the sizes that are listed in the document, it was pointed out.

There are also discrepancies in the amounts currently being charged by the Equalization Department, to produce copies of GIS data for the public. It was noted it is important for this document to be accurate so that DTMB can use it to collect the appropriate fees.