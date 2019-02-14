County prepares for May election

February 14, 2019

By John Raffel

Correspondent

HARRISON — Three separate elections will take place in Clare County on May 7.

The deadline for filing was on Tuesday.

There will be three issues on the ballot. But it’s not a county-wide ballot, clerk Lori Martin noted.

There will be an election in Franklin Township, asking for an operating millage.

The Harrison district library is asking for a millage renewal.

Farwell area schools have a bond proposal. There will be some precinct consolidation for the vote, Martin noted. Voters will be mailed a notice on this.

The courthouse was closed in late January after the 14-inch snowstorm hit the area. But otherwise, it’s been business as usual.

“It’s been slow with the snow and ice, but it hasn’t disrupted services, other than the one day,” Martin said. “We haven’t had anybody unable to get here.”