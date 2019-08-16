County students go back to school Aug. 26

August 16, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

It’s back to school time! The beginning of the school year for Clare County students is now just ten days away.



Clare, Farwell and Harrison schools will all open their doors to students on August 26th.



All county students will attend only four days that first week and enjoy a long weekend (Friday through Monday) for the Labor Day Holiday.



In Harrison, the teaching staff will head for the school for three days of intense professional development beginning August 20th. The staff’s traditional opening day is August 22nd.



Superintendent Rick Foote said in a post on Facebook, “Our (the staff’s) main focus will be on student learning and implementing teaching strategies to improve classroom instruction.”



He continued, “I would like to remind the community to visit our website at www.harrisonschools.com. There you can find many important features for the district and individual buildings including registration information, bussing and food service.”



He said, “It is my sincere hope that this school year brings the most rewarding experience for all students, parents and staff.”



Meantime, staff training and open houses for students and parents are scheduled next week.



In Harrison, both Hillside and Larson’s Open House is Wednesday, August 21st from 4 to 6 p.m.; and the Middle School Open House is Tuesday, August 20th from 5 to 6:30 p.m.



High School Freshman Orientation is on Tuesday, August 20th from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and the Open House for sophomores, juniors and seniors is on Tuesday, August 20th from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.



August 20th is Clare School Staff Personal Development Day and the Staff Work Day is the 21st. The first day of school, August 26th will be a half-day for students and in the afternoon PD for staff.



Clare Superintendent Jim Walter said, ““It’s an exciting time for us as we gear up for the start of school. Staff returns on August 20th, Open Houses take place on August 21st, and the students return for the official start of the year on Monday, August 26th. We’re a little like mad scientists this summer working overtime to hire staff to meet all our student needs, expand programming for students, and planning new and better ways to make Clare the best place around to live and learn! Teachers have already been preparing their classrooms, courses, and adventures for students when they arrive.”



The open house for both the Primary and Middle School is set for Wednesday, August 21st from 5 to 7 p.m. High School Freshman Orientation is also set for Wednesday, the 21st from 6 to 8 p.m. Orientation begins at 6 p.m. and the building will be open for a walk through and for meeting staff until 8 p.m.



Pioneer High School’s Open House will be on August 28th from 6 to 7 p.m. and their school begins on Tuesday, September 3rd.



Farwell Superintendent Steve Scoville said, “We at the Farwell Area Schools are looking forward to another great year! We are excited to offer our students new programs like forestry, while maintaining the many diverse offerings from Woods to CTE. From the Arts to Athletics, we at FAS remain committed to individualizing our student’s learning experience, as they prepare for life. We look forward to the return of our Eagles, and soaring to new heights.”



At Farwell, August 20th (in two half-day sessions) is set aside for Staff Personal Development. Staff PD will continue August 21 all day and on August 22nd, a half-day staff Work Day is on the schedule.



Open House for the Farwell Elementary School is August 21st from 6 to 7 p.m. The Middle School Open House will also be on August 21st from 5 to 6 p.m. The High School Open House is set for August 20th from 5 to 6 p.m.

