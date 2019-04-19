County, supervisors discuss expanding road commission

April 19, 2019

By John Raffel

Correspondent

HARRISON — Several township supervisors in Clare County would like to see the road commission go to a five-member board and adjust their pay and benefit package.



That was the word following Wednesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting from Commissioner Mark Fitzpatrick in District 5.



“There was some lively discussion,” Fitzpatrick said. “We had some township supervisors and commissioners there. We had a good Q&A session on that.”



The road commission is currently a three-member board.



The commission entered into an agreement with MGT to complete the Clare County Security audit for the prosecutor’s office and the Friend of the court office in the amount not to exceed $13,225 with a net cost for the county not to exceed $4,500.



The remainder of the full action will be reimbursed from the state through the CRP program.



Commissioners also voted to move Tammy Goodman from secretary in UAW Unit 1 to office manager in Unit 2. They also approved the Fiscal year budget calendar.

