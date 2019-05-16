County votes to offer 911 text messages

May 16, 2019

By John Raffel

Correspondent

The Clare County Board of Commissioners voted at its meeting on Wednesday to receive 911 text messages and be listed on the FCC’s public registry as a county offering text to 911 services.



The board voted to appoint Jason Walters as the Farwell representative on the DPW board. He fills the vacancy for Russ Hamilton’s term, which expires on Sept. 30, 2020.



Also approved was a contract with Maximus Consulting Services Inc. for the Clare County cost allocation plan through Dec. 31, 2020.



At a recent meeting, community development director Lori Phelps gave an update on the cost of the 48,792 meals provided to the senior citizen this fiscal year. She said they have served 12,680 hours of income health care this fiscal year and there is $94,382.38 in the revolving loan fund for small business loans that can go out.



Phelps also gave an updated report on mortgage notes for home repairs that are still outstanding and $9.961.92 in housing preservations grant money that’s available for water and sewer, wells and septics.

