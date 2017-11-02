County’s animal shelter named best

By Susan Campbell

Volunteer Coordinator

The Clare County Animal Shelter received the Shelter of the Year Award from the Michigan Association of Animal Control Officers at their October 23rd conference. This award is voted upon by all association members from all over the state. “That makes it really special; so meaningful,” said Animal Control Officer Ruanne Hicks, who is also the shelter director. Hicks and ACO Robert Dodson received the award plaque on behalf of the shelter.

Hicks credits the dedication of the mix of staff and volunteers who pitched in since she was promoted to Director. “We are all on the same page here,” she said. “We work toward the same goals and work together to get there!” She went on to stress the importance of the support of the Clare County Commissioners, area businesses, and individuals in the community.

The Clare County Animal Shelter is north of Harrison on Cranberry Lake Road one-half mile west of North Clare Avenue. The shelter is open weekdays 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, and is closed on weekends and holidays. The phone number is (989) 539-3221. Weekend adoption events are also held twice a month and are announced in the Clare County Review as well as on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ClareCountyAnimalShelter/