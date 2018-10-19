County’s crime, drug problems lead to $360K grant

October 19, 2018

Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis announced Wednesday that Clare County has been awarded a $360,000 grant.

Ambrozaitis said last March she received a grant notification from the Bureau of Justice Assistance for Innovative Prosecution Solutions for Combating Violent Crime and Illegal Opioids.

She said Lori Phelps, Community Development Director assisted with the grant application. “Without her knowledge and expertise in applying for grants, this wouldn’t have been possible,” Ambrozaitis said.

She also thanked the Clare County Sheriff’s Office, the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team (BAYANET), the Clare City Police Department and Mobile Medical Response Ambulance service for supplying the data needed for the grant application.

Ambrozaitis said only six of the grants were awarded nationwide.

She continued, “The purpose of the grant is to encourage exploration of new solutions to public safety concerns regarding violent crime and the opioid epidemic.” She said the grant will also “support prosecutors …to develop strategies focused on reducing violent crime.”

“The grant award will bring $360,000 into Clare County over a two year period to enhance the investigation and prosecution of violent crime and drug crimes and will establish another treatment option for those who suffer from substance abuse disorder.”

“At the time of the grant application, 24.2 percent of Clare County population was living below the poverty level and we ranked 83 out of 83 counties for health – dead last in Michigan,” Ambrozaitis said. “A national study by the CDC (Center for Disease Control) ranked Clare County in the top five percent in the nation for vulnerability to HIV/HCV infections for people who use drugs.”

She said, “In the first quarter of 2018, BAYANET had already seized 12.7 grams of heroin, 14 units of hydromorphone, and an assorted mix of methamphetamine, crystal (ICE), suboxone, morphine and marijuana totaling approximately $5,500 street value. The Clare City Police Department, which covers a three square mile area, investigated 14 cases involving opiates. In four of those, officers encountered loaded needles during the investigation. They responded to three overdose situations where they had to use Narcan, and had two overdose deaths.”

She said the Clare County Sheriff’s Office estimated that their deputies encounter needles in 75 percent of their interactions with suspects and that deputies had to use Narcan 18 times.

MMR provided … statistics that showed an alarming trend: In 2015, 39 patients required 39 doses of Narcan; in 2016, 36 patients required 49 doses of Narcan; and in 2017, 43 patients required 64 Narcan doses.

Prosecutor Ambrozaitis’s plan will include: investigation and prosecution; treatment and research; a multidisciplinary team approach; and education.

She said an attorney position has been created to manage the grant and to prosecute all drug crimes, and handle civil drug forfeiture cases in Clare County. A substance abuse counselor will also be hired to provide…counseling in the jail for pre and post offenders and manage the diversion program.

A law enforcement officer will be contracted to assist in controlled substance investigations and to partner with BAYANET. All members of law enforcement and criminal justice partners will meet regularly to exchange information and identify areas or individuals to target for more thorough investigations. An overdose death review team will also be established to determine if the person providing the victim’s controlled substance can be investigated and prosecuted.

Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski said, “We are grateful for the opportunity to take part in the collaborative effort of the Opioid Grant. It will allow for enforcement, education and treatment of the opioid epidemic in our community.”

Ambrozaitis said she is excited about the grant. “We now have the ability to provide additional resources to assist those who would benefit from treatment for their substance abuse disorder. And, more importantly, we now have the additional resources to ensure that Clare County is no longer an attractive place for those who want to manufacture or deliver illegal substances.”