Couple accused of stealing 3 truckloads of construction equipment

May 31, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A tip on Memorial Day led to a search warrants at two Harrison homes on Navajo Trail and Fir Trail where Mt. Pleasant State Police troopers discovered three trucks full of stolen construction items and hotel furnishings from a construction site in Mt. Pleasant.

A Harrison man and his wife, James and Kimberly Besteman, were arrested and three 26-foot rental truckloads of stolen items as well as suspected crystal meth

and marijuana were recovered at the residences.

The stolen items came from the site of a hotel under construction in Mt. Pleasant over the last several months Detective/Sergeant Joe McMillan reported in a press release Wednesday.

Recovered items included mattresses, box springs, bathtubs, drywall, several hundred boards, toilets, armoires, and many construction materials including screws. The stolen construction materials were returned to the owner.

The couple were employees of the construction company. They have been lodged for charges relating to the case and are expected to be arraigned today. James Besteman is also facing a habitual offender fourth offense charge.

The case remains under investigation with additional charges expected, the release said.