Couple found dead in swamp

March 30, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The months-long search for 19-year-old Alexandria Marie Foust and 34-year-old Jeff William Hurley may now be over.

The bodies of a couple, found in a swampy area known as Dead Stream Swamp in Missaukee County, are believed to be that of Foust and Hurley, although their identities have not yet been confirmed.

The possible cause of death was not released.

The two have been missing since they were last seen November 7 in Prudenville, where they were visiting friends. They had left there around 2 p.m. headed for Cadillac for what their friends said was an “appointment.”

They never showed up.

Michigan State Police began a search for the two the next day, after hunters reported their vehicle, a Dodge Durango, was stuck in the mud off a two-track trail in the swampy area.

According to an official from the MSP, the hunters reported hearing what they thought were cries for help in the woods around 7 a.m. Wednesday. They reportedly searched but found only the vehicle and the couple’s wallets and identification on a gas pipeline. Investigators at the scene said there was no indication of foul play.

Personnel from the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Department, the Department of Natural Resources, K-9 units and a helicopter all joined the search with concerns mounting because the couple reportedly had no survival or cold weather gear with them.

By Friday the search was discontinued because of hunting season and freezing weather, but they asked hunters who frequented the area to report anything they might find.

State Police continued to search whenever they received tips and Josh Later of the Houghton Lake Post said a volunteer group was organizing a search of the area where the couple’s vehicle was found.

On Monday police were able to get into a different area in Dead Stream Swamp where the bodies were located.

Other details were not available because the investigation is still ongoing and an autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death and verify the identities.

In a post on the 9 & 10 news website, the families of the couple were quoted. They say that they have been looking for answers for months.

In a 9 & 10 interview, Joel Hurley, Jeff’s younger brother, said “We were like twins, just two years different,” Hurley says. “I mean, everybody who sees me, sees him. It’s been my whole life, really. He and I were a lot alike.” He said they had a lot of plans together that will now never happen.

Monday’s announcement is still a surprise but having the family all together has helped.

He went on to add, “We always wanted to have that freedom with each other and take off,” Hurley says. “We never quite got it.”

“We care just as much about [Alexandria] and Jeff was standing by her through thick and thin, no matter how it happened out there,” Hurley said. Joel told 9 & 10 that even though Jeff is gone, “he will always carry his brother with him.”

He said now he is looking for more answers about what happened.

Joshua Henderson, pastor of the nearby Moorestown-Stittsville United Methodist Church told 9 & 10, “I can say for a lot of people who have been praying for the family, this helps and I know that our church and our community will be praying for the family, as well.”