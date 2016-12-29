Couple on snowmobile fall through Crooked Lake

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

An Alto, Michigan couple escaped injury December 22 when the snowmobile they were riding went through the ice on Crooked Lake in Garfield Township.

Around 11:23 a.m., Clare County Central Dispatch got a 911 call about the accident, reporting one person in the water and a second person trying to get the first person out of the water.

Deputies, Garfield and Surrey Township Fire Rescue units, Mobile Medical Ambulance Service and the Department of Natural Resources – Law division arrived at the scene and found that one victim was still in the water.

Emergency personnel were able to get the snowmobile operator, 74-year-old Robert Vanderkolk of Alto, out of the water.

Vanderkolk and his wife Geneva, also 74, were riding across the lake when they went through the ice into about four feet of water, the release said. Both were able to get out of the water and to shore.

When emergency personnel arrived Mr. Vanderkolk had gone back in to try and receive his snowmobile.

The couple were not injured and rescue personnel were able to retrieve the snowmobile from the lake.

The incident was turned over to the DNR – Law Division for further investigation.