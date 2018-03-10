Couple set motel room on fire

March 10, 2018

By Pat Maurer

A fire at the Deer Trail Motel in Harrison brought Harrison Firemen and Clare County Deputies to the scene Wednesday morning.

A release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said a fire had been reported in a room at the motel. Investigators found that the occupants of the room were burning oils for marijuana production when the room caught on fire.

The 27-year-old Clare man and 24-year-old Harrison woman fled the scene before the arrival of emergency personnel and deputies, assisted by Clare Police officers located the two at MidMichigan Medical Center – Clare.

Harrison Fire Chief Chris Damvelt said the fire was contained to the room and there was minor structural damage to one wall and a fire in a wastebasket. He said the department was only on the scene for about 30 minutes.

The woman was treated for burns and the man was arrested on warrants not related to the fire. He was lodged in the Clare County Jail.

The investigation is continuing and a report will be forwarded to the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office for review.