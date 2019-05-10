Cow chaos on U.S. 10

Clare County Central Dispatch posted a warning for drivers on the US-10 freeway early Thursday morning. Dispatchers posted the following:



“A herd of cows is causing “udder” chaos on US-10 this morning! If you see one or several, please slow down and “moooove” over! This is no bull!”

The herd was discovered around 3:45 a.m. in the westbound and eastbound lanes of the freeway in an area approximately from the Harrison Avenue overpass east to the I-127 interchange. The post said police and Animal Control were in the area trying to keep the cows off the highway. An update around 7 a.m. reported that the cattle “meandering around” had been corralled into a fenced in area.



A note added, “Also we are aware of the cattle ‘steaking’ claim in the Five Lakes area off Lonepine. The Clare County Animal Shelter is trying to locate them.”

