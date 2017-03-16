Cow strolls Main Street

It isn’t everyday that a steer gets a police escort through the streets of Clare, but as evidenced here, this week it really happened when a 800 pound black bovine, what Clare Police Chief Brian Gregory called a “wild steer” escaped from the Clare Stockyards on Grant and decided to take a stroll, or at times a run, through the city.

“It was everywhere,” Gregory said, “north on McEwan near Witbecks, east, and west on Fifth Street, back down McEwan through the middle of town, right past the bakery and to the south edge of the city before we (Clare Police, with the help of DPW workers) could slow it down and corrall it at Hillcrest and McEwan Streets. Unfortunately the steer had to be put down by the officers,” Brian said.

“It isn’t all that unusual for steers to escape from the stockyards,” Gregory said, “although usually they head west into the woods and are easier to recapture.”

“It was an unusual day for the police department he said.”