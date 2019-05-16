Cows in road cause injuries, pileup

May 16, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Three people were injured, two seriously May 9th when a Chevy Impala driver, David Michael Augustine, 21 of Midland, crashed into a 2018 Ford Escape stopped behind a semi in the westbound lanes of the freeway. The collision drove the ford under the rear of the semi.



Traffic was halted while cows that had broken through a fence were grazing in the median of the U.S. 10 Freeway just west of Grant. The cows were being rounded up when the accident happened.



According to a release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the accident scene around 11:54 a.m. The Ford was driven by Thomas Joseph Gibbs, 80 of Clare. His wife Elizabeth Gibbs was a passenger in the vehicle. Witnesses told police the Ford Escape had stopped and was waiting behind the semi-trailer when the Chevrolet approached, but did not stop before hitting the back of the Ford and driving it under the rear of the trailer.



The Chevy driver was also injured in the accident and all three victims were taken to MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland. The Semi driver, Tyler Rae Shoemaker of Cadillac, was not injured.



Clare and Surrey Fire Department both responded to the scene and assisted in extricating the three injured people and directing traffic. Mobile Medical Ambulance Service personnel treated and transported the Gibbs couple and Augustine.



Also assisting at the scene were Mid Michigan Towing and Quality Truck and Towing.

