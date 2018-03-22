CPD officers get lifesaving awards

March 22, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Two Clare police officers were awarded lifesaving pins at the Clare City Commission meeting Monday evening.

In his agenda report City Manager Ken Hibl said, “Officer Kolhof and Officer David responded to an emergency dispatch to Walgreen’s Drug Store in Clare, Michigan on February 26th. When they arrived, they discovered a comatose male on the floor of a restroom in the store; the individual was not breathing, and the officers could not detect a pulse. They immediately administered an injection and commenced CPR, bringing the individual back to life.”

Hibl also praised Pharmacist Melissa Jackson for her speedy response to the crisis. Hibl said it’s the fifth time the officers have earned this recognition.

The Commission also held a public hearing and the first reading of an amendment to the zoning ordinance regarding medical marijuana facilities in the City. The ordinance limits the number of facilities to two and the amendment would prohibit facilities north of M115 (Fifth Street).

The Commission also adopted a Commemorative Resolution for the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. Hibl said that “Governor Snyder has appointed a WWI Centennial Commission to coordinate, plan and oversee activities to recognize and pay tribute to Michigan’s role in the war effort.”

The resolution commemorates the event and raises local awareness of the centennial.

Hibl also noted that a WWI commemorative statue in Beaverton is in need of restoration and the American Legion Post is working to raise funds for the project. They have received a $2,000 national grant, the only one given in Michigan. He said, “The Centennial Commission is assisting Beaverton in its fund-raising efforts.

The statue, entitled “The Survivor” built by Helmuth von Zengen has been in the community for 92 years. It was dedicated in 1925. It shows three soldiers in WWI era uniform. The one on the left is deceased, the one on the right is wounded and the center figure is standing guard. A prominent local family has a personal connection. Three brothers one who died, one who was wounded and died later and one who survived.

In another matter Hibl proposed a theme song for the County, “Clare My Heart My Home,” a song showcased by the Kilfenora Ceili Band and written by one of the band’s leaders Tim Collins for Ireland’s nation-wide musical event or Fledh highlighting the country’s local musical talent. Hibl said, “The lyrics of the song refer to County Clare, Ireland, but segments of the song could also easily apply to our own Clare County.”

He asked the Commission to consider a partnership with the County to promote the area through the song. After hearing the song, the Commission agreed to pursue permission to use the song for Clare County.

Other business at the meeting included:

*In Hibl’s City Manager’s Report: That the Planning Commission had approved a site plan application from Mark Bolle for a new 9,600 square foot industrial building on his property at 401 East Fourth Street in Clare. The building will replace the building that was destroyed by fire last year.

*Hibl also reported that Clare Family Fitness is planning to open CULA fit FOODS, a healthy food bar adjacent to the Fitness Center. They plan to serve smoothies, salads, wraps, soups and balance bowls and will have a cooler with parfaits, eggs, oats, and more.

*The Commission approved bills totaling $100,120.33.