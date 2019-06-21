CPS approves $15.7 million budget

June 21, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Following a budget hearing Monday, the Clare Board of Education approved a proposed budget in regular session totaling $15,770,768 in expenditures and $15,751,370 in revenues for the coming year.



The coming year’s budget is based on a projected $12,172,958 in State Aid, Local Revenues (from taxes and athletics) of $2,009,409 and Federal Revenues of $1,003,335 with Incoming Transfers and other income adding a total of $7,500.



Just over $10.1 million will be spent on instruction – basic programs for K-12 and added needs including SE, Vocational Education and Adult Education. Supporting services will make of the rest of costs for the next school year.



Extra revenues will add $19,398 to the districts fund balance upping it to 22.69 percent of the budget for a projected total of $$3,573,770.00 at the end of the school year for 2019-20.



Superintendent Jim Walter noted in his report to the board that, “The original 2019-20 budget will be tighter than normal, due to conservative student enrollment and foundation allowance projections and program expansions for students.”



Adjustments to the 2018-19 budget were also approved at the regular meeting. Projected revenues at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year decreased by $47,568 and expenditures came down by $312,420. The only expenditure increases over the current year were for a managed printing equipment purchase and minor adjustments for the principal offices.



The 2018-19 final budget revenues totaled $15,783,357, while the final budget expenditures were $15,382,992, compared to $15,770,768 in revenues and $15,751,370 in expenditures in the original budget, according to CPS Business Manager Amber Kruskamp.



After a closed session at the end of the regular meeting, board action also included approval of a three-year contract with the district’s Operations and Maintenance (O&M) employees. With the new contract, custodial and maintenance employees



will receive an hourly wage increase of 25 cents for 2019-20; a 15 cent increase for 2020-21; and a five cent increase for 2021-22. The employees will also get a one-year step increase in each of the three years based on a satisfactory job performance as determined by the supervisor.



There are 11 Custodial/maintenance employees in the district. All except three have been with the schools for more than six years, three for more than 11 years, one more than 19 (Thomas Robison) and one (David Teall) for more than 41 years.



In another matter the BOE approved hiring five candidates for various positions..



Devin Burke will replace retiring Terri Beatty as the CHS drama teacher. Beatty expressed her thanks to the schools and community for their support, saying with their help she would be leaving a new sound system for the department.



Other new hires included Jessica Evans as Counselor/Student Support; Ronald Schmidt as Industrial Arts Teacher; Noel Skrbec as Primary School teacher/Special Education teacher and Tracy Lubs who will be the new Clare Primary School Principal.



Other business at the meeting included:

*Approval of a Clare High School Band trip to Gatlinburg, Tennessee for April 16-19th next spring;



*Adoption of 8000 and 9000 NEOLA policies covering operations and relations – the school calendar, emergency operation procedures, animals on district property and district support organizations (booster groups);



*Approval of the Michigan high School Athletic Association resolution (agreement) for the coming year;



*Approval to award a bid for managed printer services to Boss Business Solutions for full replacement and maintenance of new printers. The cost of the new devices and maintenance in the managed printer services, $83,988 will be spread over 48 months at an average monthly cost of $1,545. The district is presently paying $1,974 for the old devices. Technology Coordinator Kevin Kickbusch recommened the bid from Boss Business Solutions.



*Approval for the layoff of bus drivers, who will be hired by the transportation service company Auxilio when they take over bus transportation this fall.



*Approval of bills payable for May totaling $302,530.81.

Share This Post Tweet