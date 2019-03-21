Credit union donates $500 towards veterans’ vehicle

Members First Credit Union of Harrison recently donated $500 to Clare County Veterans Services for the area Veterans Transportation Network and purchase of a new vehicle.

According to Clare County Veterans Services Director Karl Hauser, the Veterans Transportation Network is a partnership between Clare County Veterans Services, the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The local office has two vehicles available to take eligible veterans to and from VA medical appointments in Saginaw, Ann Arbor, and Detroit.

“We recently took delivery of a 2018 Ford Transit van, which seats nine veterans and is easier for veterans to enter and exit than our 2013 Ford Explorer. Also, the Explorer has over 250,000 miles on it, so we will need to replace the vehicle in the next year,” Hauser said. “Many of our veterans have difficulty getting to the specialized medical care available in the VA regional medical centers, so this service helps ensure they get the care they need.”

Through the Veterans Services office, eligible veterans can schedule rides if they reside in Clare, Isabella, Gladwin or Midland Counties. Each county has a designated meeting location for pick up and return. Rides are provided at no cost to the veterans, and in 2018 the team of volunteer drivers traveled nearly 46,000 miles. That total is expected to increase in 2019.

When it’s time to purchase a new vehicle, Clare County Veterans Services is responsible for paying half the cost, with the DAV paying the other half. For this reason, fundraisers and donations are necessary to gather the necessary funds for purchase, since no county tax dollars are allocated for the vehicles.

The VA pays for fuel, maintenance and insurance for each vehicle. The VA also manages balancing the accumulated mileage between the vehicles as much as possible to extend the useful life of each. When it is time to retire a vehicle, it is sold at auction and any proceeds are used toward the purchase of the next vehicle.

Veterans who need rides to their VA medical appointments are encouraged to call the Veterans Services office at 989-539-3273. The team of volunteer drivers is ready to help get the veterans where they need to go for medical care.