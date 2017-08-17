Cross of Mt. Pleasant sentenced to 1 year for Harrison meth bust

Scottie Cross, 38, of Mt. Pleasant, was sentenced Tuesday in District Court by Judge Thomas Evans for last August’s arrest and charges of producing and

possession of methamphetamine.

Reportedly Cross, who already a prisoner under the Michigan Department of Corrections, was brought to court for sentencing August 15, just one year from his arraignement.

Cross was arrested August 12, 2016 and arraigned the 15th after Clare County Deputies, armed with a search warrant, discovered in a home on Lockwood Avenue methamphetamine and 15 “one pot” meth labs, with several still active.

BAYANET (The Bay Area Narcotics Team), Harrison Fire Department and Clare County Sheriff’s Reserves assisted in his arrest last year.

Cross pled guilty to controlled substance and habitual offender, 4th offense on June 19, this year.

Judge Evans sentenced him to serve one year in jail, with credit for 226 days served and he was assessed with $1,698 in fines and costs. Meanwhile he will serve the remainder of a prison term under MDOC.