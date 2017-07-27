Cruson sentenced to prison, committed B&E’s in Clare, Osceola

By John Raffel

Osceola County prosecuting attorney Tony Badovinac announced that the third of the four criminal defendants charged in the breaking and entering crime spree in the Marion area was sentenced on Friday to prison.

Joseph Blake Cruson II, 38, of Marion was sentenced to minimum of five years to 40 years in prison following his convictions for three felony counts.

Badovinac said Josh Hoffman is still pending trial and added that the prosecutor’s office is also seeking a prison term for Hoffman.

Daniel Weaver, 47 of Marion, had previously pled guilty to home invasion, second degree, a 15-year felony and two counts of breaking and entering with intent, each 10-year felonies, and delivery of marijuana, a four-year felony. James Berube, 25 of Evart, pled to home invasion, second degree, a 15-year felony and two counts of breaking and entering, each 10-year felonies. He received one year in the county jail.

“All four are on the hook for restitution, the amount of which has not been determined yet,” Badovinac said.

The individuals had been charged in Osceola County District Court with the crimes of Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony, as well as Home Invasion second degree, a 15-year felony, and seven counts of breaking and entering of a building (with the intent to commit a larceny, which are 10-year felonies).

Badovinac said in a previous statement: “The charges stem from an intensive investigation by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department over the past several months and include several breaking and enterings in three counties, including Osceola, Clare and Missaukee.

“The Osceola County Sheriff’s Department has collected, categorized and stored over 700 items of stolen property. The items include everything from vehicles and guns to clothes.”