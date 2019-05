Curns receives prison time for 4th offense

May 16, 2019

Kristina Curns

Kristina Curns, of Harrison, was sentenced to from 19 months to 20 years by Circuit Court Judge Thomas Evans Monday.



Curns plead guilty April 9th to possession of methamphetamine as a habitual 4th offender. She was given credit for 286 days served and ordered to pay $1,698 in fines costs and court appointed attorney fees.

