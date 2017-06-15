Currier charged with CSC

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

An ongoing investigation of incidents nearly a decade ago in a Hay Township residence in Gladwin County led to last Monday’s arrest of Walter Currier, 32, of Clare County, for first degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.

The arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation of the matter leading to a warrant for Currier’s arrest, according to a press release Tuesday.

Currier was arraigned in Gladwin District Court Tuesday for CSC 1st Assault on a Child under 13 years old. His bond was set at $500,000.

The penalty for first degree CSC is up to life in prison, most time with a mandatory 25 year minimum. Electronic lifetime monitoring is also possible.

“The investigation remains open and additional charges may follow,” the press release said.

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Farmington Hills Police Department, The Clare County Sheriff’s Department and two Child Advocacy Centers.