Damage minor in Harrison Powersports fire

August 16, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A fire in the loft area of Harrison Power Sports Wednesday morning was quickly extinguished thanks to a mechanic who used “a couple of fire extinguishers” before the Harrison Fire Department arrived, Chief Chris Damvelt said Thursday morning.



The business, located near the Clare County Airport at 4131 North Clare Avenue, sells outdoor recreational vehicle and boats.



The fire was reported in the upstairs storage area at 10:26 a.m., Damvelt reported. “Before we arrived a mechanic slowed the fire down using extinguishers and we were able to extinguish the fire within minutes of our arrival.”



Damvelt said there was a lot of smoke in the building “probably” caused by burning foam seats in the storage area, but only minor damage to the building, which was open for business at the time.



“We were really lucky that it happened while the business was open,” Damvelt said, “and that the fire was reported quickly. If it had happened the business was closed, there would have been a lot more damage.”



He said firefighters remained on the scene until around 3 p.m. clearing smoke from the building and waiting for a Michigan State Police Fire Investigator to arrive.



“The fire may have been caused by an electrical problem,” Damvelt said, “but the cause hasn’t been determined yet and is still being investigated.”

The Harrison Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Clare Fire Department and the Clare County Sheriff’s Office.

