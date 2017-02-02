David named DAR Good Citizen

The faculty of Clare High School is proud to announce Hannah David as the DAR Good Citizen for the Class of 2017. The DAR Good Citizen Award is given to a student who exemplifies the qualities of good citizenship as indicated by dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. Hannah demonstrates all of these characteristics in her commitment to family, school, church and community.

Hannah has participated in numerous activities as a student at Clare High School. She has been involved with Business Professionals of America, Quiz Bowl, soccer, Science Olympiad, and Art Club. Her academic excellence has resulted in her being selected as a member of the National Honor Society. She has also been active in the Clare Marching Band for the past four years.

Hannah embraces the community of Clare. She is involved in helping the disadvantaged in not only Clare, but globally, by volunteering to pack food with the Feed My Starving Children Organization. Locally she has been active with Clare Pride Day and participates in organizing various community festivals through her internship at the Clare Chamber of Commerce. Yearly Hannah also is a participant in the Wilderness Hiking Camp through The First Church of Christ in Clare.

Next fall Hannah plans to attend Mid-Michigan Community College. She will transfer to a university in 2018 to pursue a degree.

Hannah is the daughter of Robert and Tammy David of Clare.