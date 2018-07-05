David named pantry “mother of year”

July 5, 2018

Clare County Baby Pantry Volunteers Sue Foltz and Darlyn Turner present Kaitlyn David with the first Mother of the Year award.

The first Mother of the Year Award goes to Kaitlyn David, of Clare. She was nominated by Clare County Baby Pantry (CCBP) volunteer Darlyn Turner. Kaitlyn is the mother of two children under the age of two. Darlyn wrote in her essay that Kaitlyn attends Clare United Methodist Church and a young women’s Bible Study.

Also noted in the essay is that Kaitlyn is very devoted to her children. When at doctor’s appointments for immunizations she asks questions about nutrition, sleeping and feeding patterns and follows the doctor’s guidance. She is aware of the different stages of her children.

She takes them outside for fresh air whenever possible and offers appropriate level toys and books. She takes pride in dressing her boys in clean clothing often trying to match their outfits.

Kaitlyn is very proud of her little boys and they are friendly, loving and happy! As Darlyn wrote, “It takes great courage to work so hard to provide her children a lifestyle better than she grew up in and she is making some very wise choices to that end.”

Clare County Baby Pantry’s purpose is to help families of Clare County who have children under the age of five years. Disposable diapers, wipes, baby wash, formula, food, new and/or used furniture and clothing are available at CCBP.

The baby pantry hours are 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. on Wednesdays and families are permitted to use the service of CCBP one time each week.