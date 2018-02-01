Davis arraigned for MMCC threat

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Norman Roy Davis, Jr., 52, of Roscommon, was charged by Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis for threats against Mid Michigan Community College

– Harrison campus on January 24th.

Davis was arrested after he reportedly “was disruptive at the college and later made threats of coming back and committing a school shooting.”

The incident was reported to Central Dispatch around 4 p.m. last Wednesday.

A release from Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski said after making the threats, Davis left the campus. The school was put into an outside threat mode, Miedzianowski said, although on the MMCC website posted the incident as a lockdown. Classes at the college were cancelled for the rest of the day.

Miedzianowski said detectives located Davis at his residence in Roscommon County and Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested him.

He was taken to the Clare County Jail where he was lodged pending a review of charges from the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office.

A post by Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis later Thursday evening said Davis was arraigned on the charge of False Report or Threat of Terrorism, Habitual Offender Fourth Offense Notice in the 80th Judicial District Court on the 25th.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Eilisia G. Schwarz appeared at the arraignment, and she requested that the court enter a no contact order between Davis, Jr. and the individuals involved in the incident. She also requested that Davis, Jr. be prevented from being on or within 500 feet of any MMCC campus and possessing weapons of any kind. She also requested that Davis, Jr’s bond be set at not less than $300,000 cash or surety due to the seriousness of the charged offense.

If Davis, Jr. is released on bond, she requested that he be placed on GPS tether. The Magistrate agreed with all of the requests, incorporated her requests into the court order, and set bond at $300,000 cash/surety/10%.

A probable cause conference and preliminary examination will be scheduled in the next 21 days, Ambrozaitis said.