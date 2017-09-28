Deforest suspected in 3 burglaries

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Gladwin deputies located and arrested Anthony DeForest, 24, September 19 in connection with three cases, two on home invasion incidents.

DeForest, from Gladwin and Harrison areas, was located in a residential neighborhood in the Grass Lake area of Sherman Township, a release from the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office said.

DeForest was arraigned in 80th District Court on three cases. He was charged with two home invasions and five counts of UDAA (theft of motor vehicles). His bond was set at $100,000 cash surety.

The complaint is still open with the possibility of additional charges.

Officers have recovered four stolen vehicles and are still looking for a green Artic Cat 4-wheeler in connection with the robberies.

Anyone with information about the stolen 4-wheeler is asked to contact the Gladwin Sheriff’s Office at (989) 426-9284.