Dennis Darnell to serve up to 10 years

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Dennis Dale Darnell of Harrison, arrested last May for possession, delivery and manufacture of meth, delivery and manufacture of a non-narcotic, maintaining a

drug house and weapons possession, pled guilty July 17 and was sentenced Monday in Clare County Circuit Court by Judge Thomas Evans to three concurrent terms.

Darnell pled guilty to possession, delivery and manufacture of meth and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Evans sentenced Darnell to 19 months to ten years; 19 months seven years and 19 months to five years with credit for four days served. He was ordered to pay $204 state costs, $130 crime victim rights fee, $500 costs, a $500 fine and $500 court appointed attorney fees.

Darnell’s arrest was one of three related to a traffic stop May 16.

Deputies stopped David Prenger 29, of Harrison, who was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Prenger identified Darnell and his wife Janice and a warrant of their home uncovered meth and a stolen handgun. All three were arrested and taken to jail. They were all arraigned May 16.

Prenger was arraigned for possession of meth, analogues and as a habitual offender. Janise Darnell was charged with possession of meth and maintaining a drug house.

The Darnells owned and operated the Hippy Boutique, a drug paraphernalia business in Harrison.