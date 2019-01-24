Depot project featured in national CAP report

January 24, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

City Manager Ken Hibl told the Clare City Commission Monday that, The City’s depot rehabilitation project was featured in a National Impact Report of the Community Action Partnership (CAP), a national organization linking more than 1,000 Community Action Agencies across the United States.

The report said, in part, “Mid Michigan Community Action Agency partnered with the City of Clare on the Clare Depot Restoration Project to create jobs, strengthen the local economy, and breathe new life into a historic community asset.”

Hibl said, “The complete report is available on CAP’s website.” He added, “The Michigan Municipal League has also asked that we provide a proposed narrative for a follow-up article on the depot they are considering.”

In his report to the Commission Hibl said that three proposed marijuana facilities in the south Clare Industrial Park are on hold.

He reported that the Planning Commission will be considering a one year extension of a previously approved site plan and special use permits for Total Holistic Cultivation (THC).

Hibl said all three of the previously approved site plans are expiring. “Two have requested extensions, he said.”

A December extension was given To Green Day Investments, LLC on their site plan. The City Planning Commission had approved a special use application from Green Day Investments, LLC, for a medical Marijuana grow facility in the park in May 2017. They were seeking a Class A Cultivation License for up to 500 plants.

No extension has been requested yet by the third facility, FCI, a Lansing based investment group, that had a site plan approved.

In another matter, the City is acquiring a building for the City’s Water Department.

Hibl reported that Charter Communications had notified the City that they will not renew their long-standing lease of property adjacent to StageRight. They offered to donate the existing building to the City.

Other business at the meeting included:

*Approval of a zoning change request from Mercantile Bank, who is planning to build a new bank on the present location and a portion of property just behind the present bank which was recently purchased from The Clare United Methodist Church. The CUMC property was not zoned Commercial.

*Commission approval of three invoices and a budget amendment for emergency repairs to City Water Well number 8. Approved was a total of $46,829.92: Peerless-Midwest for $37,128; Harsh Excavating for $2,901; and CORPRETEK for $6,800. Hibl said, “These costs were unanticipated and not budgeted, therefore a budget amendment will also be required.”

*Approval of a lease agreement for Lot 309 of the Clare Municipal Airport Hangar Plat which will permit FBO (Fixed Base Operator) operations to be conducted from the hangar, by Todd Tarleton of Gateway Air Services.

*Approval of the payment of bills totaling $44,849.04.