Deputies rescue bald eagle

July 26, 2019

With help from Wildlife Recovery Association members, deputies from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office rescued an injured American Bald Eagle last Saturday. Deputies Chritz and Graham responded to call reporting the injured bird July 20th near Rosebush and Chippewa Roads. They were able to locate and capture the injured bird. Wildlife Recovery said they believe the bird will be able to be rehabilitated and released back into the wild, the ICSO said on Facebook. “These birds are pretty amazing and we are glad that this one will be able to soar again soon.”

