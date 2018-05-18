Detroit Lion players spend day with area kids

May 18, 2018

Mid Michigan Big Brothers Big Sisters Day at Sunset Shores with Detroit Lions

Big Brothers Big Sisters participants enjoyed a fun-filled day at Sunset Shores in Clare on May 12, 2018. Former Detroit Lions Eddie Murray, Eric Hipple, Rich Strenger, and Jeff Chadwick made the kids’ day, signing autographs and joining in the activities.

Activities included football, volleyball, corn hole, and jewelry making.

The Michigan State Police and Clare County Sheriff’s Department were on hand to maintain safety and interact with the kids. Cops & Doughnuts supplied doughnut holes for the event and Hungry Howie’s pizza. Sunset Shores co-hosted the event with Mid Michigan Big Brothers Big Sisters.

