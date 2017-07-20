Detroit man charged with Harrison stabbing death

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 41-year-old Detroit man, Walter Roosevelt-Taft Downing, is behind bars in Clare County after being charged with the stabbing death of a second Detroit man, 46-year-old James Edwards, in Hamilton Township last Saturday night.

A release from Clare County Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski said the murder happened at a residence in the 8000 block of East Stockwell Road just before midnight.

Reportedly the two men were given a ride to the residence by a Hamilton Township woman, who stopped at the residence. Miedzianowski said she claimed that she had picked the two men up hitchhiking.

While they were there the two men got into a fight and Edwards was stabbed “multiple times.”

Deputies said Edwards took the car and drove to a garage nearby where a call to 9-1-1 brought police and medical help. Edwards, who was reportedly stabbed in

the head and chest, was taken to the Clare Municipal Airport by Mobile Medical Ambulance Service and then airlifted to a trauma hospital. He died while enroute to the hospital.

Deputies went to the Stockwell residence where they found Downing and arrested him on an open murder charge. He is being held on a one million dollar bond at the Clare County Jail.

Monday Downing was arraigned in 80th District Court by Judge Joshua Farrell on charges, authorized by Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis, of Open Murder and his bond set at $1 million cash.

Downing is listed as an “absconder” from the Michigan Department of Corrections while on parole for a July 22, 2015 one to five year sentence for retail fraud in Wayne County in March of 2015.

His MDOC records said he was convicted or armed robbery in Wayne County in December 1996 and sentenced to 5 to 10 years. He was released in May 2005.

He was also sentencing for a May 1995 carjacking in Wayne County and sentenced in December, 1996 to five to ten years. That sentence was discharged in February, 2006.

Ambrozaitis said Tuesday, “Our thoughts and prayers are with James Edwards family as they grieve the loss of their loved one.

Downing’s preliminary hearing is scheduled later this month.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Department was assisted in the investigation by troopers from the Michigan State Police in Mt. Pleasant, the Michigan State Police ES Team, the Harrison Fire Department, Clare City Police, Clare County Sheriff Mounted Reserves, Michigan Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement officers and MMR.

“Detectives continue to investigate,” Miedzianowski said. “Details are being further investigated as to what led to the confrontation and stabbing.”