Dewey wins Surrey Library’s chair painting

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Panda Dewey took first place, Kim Putnis claimed second and Joe Green was the third place winner in the Surrey Township “Paint a Chair” contest recently.

While doing some “spring cleaning” at the library this spring, they decided to have the chair painting contest rather than replacing some outdated furniture.

Program Director Gina Hamilton said, “We had some chairs that we were currently using and instead of replacing them, we decided to have a contest.”

The wooden chairs had to be sanded, painted and coated with spar urethane. The contest was open to the community for artists age 12 and up. The finished chairs went on display at the library beginning July 14 and also on display at the Farwell Lumberjack Festival July 29 and 30 where they were judged by festival attendees casting their votes for their favorite.

Dewey claimed first place with a “Harry Potter” themed chair winning $100. Putnis took second place with her “Dr. Seuss” themed chair winning a Kindle Fire HD8. Green’s third place winner was a chair theme of “American Military, earning him a $50 Amazon gift card.

All of the entries in the contest will continue to be used in the Library for seating.