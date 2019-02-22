Did You Know? Henry Ford’s enforcer set up camp near Clare

February 22, 2019
Harry Bennett, head of the Ford Motor Company “service” department and personal security enforcer for Henry Ford, built a concrete cabin with a mote, hidden concrete bunker, and a machine gun nest in Freeman Township, which is a remote part of central Michigan (Clare, Michigan is the closest city).
The Boy Scouts of America acquired the land in 1964 for $365,000 from the federal government and ran a Boy Scout summer camp called Lost Lake Scout Reservation. The camp closed at the end of the 2012 season.
