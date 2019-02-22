Did You Know? Henry Ford’s enforcer set up camp near Clare

Harry Bennett, head of the Ford Motor Company “service” department and personal security enforcer for Henry Ford, built a concrete cabin with a mote, hidden concrete bunker, and a machine gun nest in Freeman Township, which is a remote part of central Michigan (Clare, Michigan is the closest city).

The Boy Scouts of America acquired the land in 1964 for $365,000 from the federal government and ran a Boy Scout summer camp called Lost Lake Scout Reservation. The camp closed at the end of the 2012 season.