Dinner helps Eberhart family

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The Knights of Columbus for the first time ever, sold out of 225 pounds of fish at their fish fry last Friday night. The K of C held a special fundraiser and raised over $1,000 for Clare Firefighter Sam Eberhart and his family. Hundreds came to have dinner and honor Sam.

The K of C had some help at the special event when Girl Scouts from all over Clare County came to help out in honor of Sam Eberhart. Scouts from Service Unit 578, which includes Clare, Harrison and Farwell were there to help serve and wait on diners. Their help was organized by Troop Leader Lori Buzzelli of Harrison.

The event was held at St. Cecilia Church, Our Lady of Hope Parrish in Clare.

Sam was injured in a fall while fighting a structure fire last month and will be off work for several months.

Photos by Bob Guiliani