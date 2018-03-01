Dinner honors departing UW leader

March 1, 2018

Dinner honors departing United Way leader for years of service United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties honored former Executive Director Jennifer Long and her family with a celebratory recognition dinner at The Doherty in Clare Wednesday evening, Feb. 21.”Jennifer’s contributions have been invaluable to Clare and Gladwin Counties.

All she has done to make United Way what it is today will remain part of what all we become in the future,” said Board President and Interim Director Kim Shea. “We wish her the very best and we know that wherever she takes her talents will be stronger by having her on their team.” Jennifer was presented with a plaque and gifts in appreciation for her years of service to the organization, and a cake was enjoyed following dinner.