Dog bites Harrison youngster in face

By Pat Maurer

Clare County Animal Control is investigating an Monday incident were a husky lab mix attacked a youngster riding his bike at a neighbor’s home where the boy’s parents said he was with other children.

The seven-year-old boy was staying at his aunts’s East Oakman Road home in Harrison at the time.

The boys father, Daniel Davis, said the child had to have reconstructive surgery on his face and staples in his head. He said his son is “depressed” about what happened and how he looks after the attack by the dog.

Reportedly the dog bit the youngster in the face, but the reason the dog attacked is unclear. The animal has been quarantined by Animal Control.

They said an investigation is ongoing, but didn’t say if the animal would be euthanized.

The boy’s aunt, Felicia Nichols, said she hopes the accident promotes awareness that it can happen to anyone.