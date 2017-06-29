Dollar General donates to Coleman Library

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded Coleman Area Library a $1,400 grant to support children’s literacy through the library’s summer reading program. This local grant award is part of more than $7.5 million in grants awarded to nearly 900 schools, nonprofits and organizations across the 44 states that Dollar General serves.

“Support from Dollar General Literacy Foundation has enabled us to expand our summer reading program,” said library Director Gale Nelson. “Thanks to this grant, we are able to add excellent new children’s books to our collection and also to give away a free book and other prizes to each child in the program.”