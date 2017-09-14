Domestic Abuse – One person’s story…

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Starr Prussner of Mt. Pleasant is concerned about her sister, and others that may have suffered like her sister has.

Starr’s sister, whose name is withheld due to her circumstances, is recovering from a terrible domestic abuse situation where she was beaten and tortured for more than ten months, allegedly by her boyfriend.

A “woman” who witnessed some of the ongoing abuse contacted the family, who live in or near Clare County. Starr’s sister was rescued from the situation and is presently recovering in a “safe place,” according to her sister.

“The woman who contacted us saved my sister’s life,” Starr said. “I can never thank her enough for her courage.”

Starr’s sister wants to share her story in an effort to bring awareness to domestic assault. “She is determined to make sure something good, helpful, and powerful come from this horrific time in her life,” Starr said.

The mental and physical abuse Starr’s sister suffered while she was “held” by the person responsible for it, was horrific. It included broken arms, a damaged ankle, puncture wounds inflicted by a screwdriver and belt buckle, bruises over 30 to 40 percent of her body where she had been beaten with a “breaker bar” (a metal pipe), a broken lip, a hole in her shin and previous injuries to her ribs.

She was not allowed to seek medical treatment for any of the injuries and was completely controlled even to the food she ate during her ordeal, and what she was allowed to say when she was infrequently allowed to contact family members who were concerned. “If we could have asked her if she needed help privately, we would have known what was going on,” she said. “But her boyfriend was always listening to her.”

Over the ten and a half months of the ordeal, she lost about 80 pounds, her sister said.

Her sister’s recovery “still has a long way to go,” Starr said, adding that she is doing well. “It is amazing how much someone can go through and still recover once they are in a safe place and receiving proper care and nutrients, love and support.”

She said when her sister was rescued she had changed so much she could barely recognize her. “Even her voice was different,” she said. “She is safe now.”

Starr said the case is presently under investigation in two counties and she was not able to go into more details about the case. She said after her sister was rescued, she was taken to an emergency room where her injuries were documented and treated and that she had been interviewed by police in one county.

“But we wanted to tell her story and possibly help others facing similar situations,” Starr said.

She posted a heartfelt, emotional video about her 27-year-old sister’s story on Facebook. “In the video she asks, “Please, if you see, if you suspect something, get help. This didn’t have to happen.”

She continued, “I hope that anyone who is watching this video will understand that not doing something is the same as inflicting more pain and suffering on another human being. I know it takes a lot of courage to do something.”

She said while she is not angry with anyone who might have seen something and not reported it, “If you see something say something. All too often victims can’t or won’t get help for themselves because their assailant has threatened violence towards them or their families if they do. They need our help. There’s no such thing as simple assault. Abuse, assault, and domestic violence are all an attempt at making someone feel less like a human being. Doing or saying something when you witness or suspect abuse can be just what a person needs in order to get out of a dangerous situation. That’s what someone did for my sister and I could never thank them enough.”

Starr’s video has been viewed over 20,000 times, she added. “It has already helped some people. It helped another mother gain the courage to check on her own daughter’s welfare,” she said.

In explaining how the terrible situation came to be, Starr said that her sister and boyfriend had been friends since grade school. After graduation she married another man and later was divorced. She met her childhood friend again after the divorce and the couple moved in together “about a year ago.” The abuse happened over the last ten and a half months Starr said.

Starr said the couple had resided for a time in a camper in Harrison and then last April moved to the Lansing area where they were living in a tent. Following a visit to Starr in Mt. Pleasant, her sister disappeared and her boyfriend showed up looking for her. “After he found her, she contacted me. I heard from my sister early last fall and during the time I was talking to her, I was cut off twice. She said she was all right.”

Starr didn’t hear from her again until Thanksgiving, a 14 second call, before she was told to get off the phone. “It raised a red flag for me,” she said. “I called my mother to tell her something was wrong,” My mother reassured me that she had heard from her and that she was okay.”

She said she heard from her sister again at Christmas, but during that conversation, the boyfriend kept asking what they were talking about, finally saying “Tell her you have to go.”

“I didn’t hear from her again until two weeks ago when she was rescued from near Dewitt.” She was taken to “a safe place” on Wednesday night and when I saw her on Thursday, I didn’t even recognize her at first.”

With her sister’s permission, Starr posted the video detailing her sister’s ordeal on September 2nd in the hopes that it could help both her sister and others.

Starr said some of the donations made last summer to her own family have gone to help her sister. “She still needs a lot,” she said, “She has a long, long road ahead of her.”

She said, “If … you are able to help in any way, please contact me directly. Please do not reach out to my parents or my sister please only contact myself or my brother Larry Bidigare. I have my sister’s permission to share in an effort to raise awareness and if possible donations of gas cards, clothing, food and other comfort items (would be appreciated). I thank you in advance for doing the right thing.” She added, “If you can do nothing more than Pray please do so as my sister could use prayers of healing.

“You have my sister’s permission to share in an effort to raise awareness.”