Donation provides power pole for Garfield

October 11, 2018

Garfield Township Volunteer Fire Department in Lake recently got a long standing wish fulfilled with help from I.B.E.W. Local Union 498 in Traverse City, Michigan.

The Fire Department always holds its main fundraiser in February at Peterson Park. The park lacks electrical service, so the events and food court get their power from portable generators powered by the idling fire engine, which also contributes diesel fumes and generator noise to the day long activities. In the event of an emergency, the fire engine must respond, leaving festivity events at an abrupt standstill.

With no room in the Township budget to add a power pole, the generosity of I.B.E.W. Local Union 498 in Traverse City, Michigan, the National Electric Contractors Association (NECA) and the Labor Management Corporation Fund (LMCC) collaborated to make their wish a reality.

The people who made it all happen: George Shumar, President of Local Union 498; Dave Fashbaugh, Business Manager of Local 498; Don Fashbaugh, Retiree from Local 498 who provided truck and trailer to deliver the project; Tim Babcock, Training Director for the JATC for Local 498; Advantage Electric of Traverse City, providing the permit and facilitated materials for the project; and apprentices Justin Morton, Bob Peplinski, Fred Ockert, and Eric Minor.

At the local level, working behind the scenes were David Byl, Garfield Township Supervisor, Bill Scheall, Garfield Township Maintenance, Fire Chief Kevin Tubbs, and volunteer Dennis Clayton.

The project was a huge success, and will enhance future fundraising projects for many years through the efforts of Garfield Township Volunteer Fire Department, the Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, and Friends of Garfield Township Parks.