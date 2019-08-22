Down with the old up with the new

August 22, 2019

MMC’s Harrison Campus was partially demolished this week, as they prepare for the $12 million campus renovation that will be complete in January.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Much of the main building at the Harrison campus of Mid Michigan College was demolished this week, in preparation for a $12 million renovation.

MMC is investing the money to “improve its existing learning and student spaces.”



While the construction is underway traffic will be rerouted to the Mannsiding Road entrance. The main entrance will be used for construction vehicles and equipment only. See the website for more information.



An article at their website says, “The College will reduce the Harrison Campus’ footprint, which will improve efficiencies, create a more student-friendly atmosphere by beautifying facilities and outdoor spaces, create student gathering and co-curricular spaces, address infrastructure and mechanical system issues and improve campus safety and security.”



It continued, “Improvements to Campus grounds will also emphasize engagement by offering new outdoor learning and socializing areas.”

The renovation includes a dedicated wing for career-technical (CTE) students taking classes at the College through the Clare-Gladwin Regional Education Service District (RESD), “providing them an improved learning center.” The College will also spare space with CTE students at its new Magnus Center.



The article said the renovations will provide “better space management.” More and more students are taking classes on-line. The article said enrollment at the Harrison Campus has declined 44.7 percent since 2012 and on-line enrollment in classes have increased by 30 percent. “The new Campus layout matches classroom spaces with demand and provides upgrades in technology that supports connected and cyber learning.”

“The rescaled campus will provide 1,029 seats in the main classroom building which would accommodate 25 percent more enrollment in Harrison credits.” Classrooms and lab will be reorganized to “concentrate learning spaces around career pathways.”



To explain, “Skilled trade learning labs will be consolidated in the Technical Education Center, while health careers and science labs will be unified in the main building’s east wing.”



Systems and facilities that are replaced and upgraded will extend the life of the campus by 20-30 years, plus new electrical and mechanical systems and controls will increase campus efficiency for “considerable annual savings.”

The article said the sections of the campus being removed are inefficient and operated on separate systems.



The renovation project is scheduled to be completed in January. When it is complete the campus will be 40,000 square feet, smaller than the present buildings were.

Share This Post Tweet