Dr. G hosts students

On Friday, May 12th controlled chaos descended upon Dr. G’s and the kindergarten class of Harrison Hornets as children got to meet the cast of Alice in Wonderland and learn the importance of good brushing and snacking habits.

The students were invited to see how several of our instruments worked, what it was like to take a ride in a dental chair, have their pictures taken with intraoral cameras and even took a trip down the rabbit hole to find treasures waiting for them at the end. A good time was had by all but especially by the Mad Hatter, the Red Queen, the Rabbit, Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, the Butterfly and of course Alice herself!

