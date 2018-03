Dr. Pol visits Clare Primary

March 30, 2018

On Monday, March 19, 2018, the Incredible Dr. Pol made a “school-visit” to Mr. Koch & Mr. Gould’s 4th Grade class at Clare Primary School. Students learned about what education was needed to become a veterinarian, along with the demands of the job.



The Incredible Dr. Pol is a reality television show on the National Geographic Channel that showcases veterinary care across Mid-Michigan.