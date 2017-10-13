Drivers live through head-on freeway collision

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Isabella County Sheriff’s deputies were unable to stop a head-on collision on U.S. 127 Monday but drivers of the two vehicles involved, although injured, survived

the accident, Sheriff Michael Main reported.

Deputies were responding to the reports of a “wrong way driver” on the freeway headed north in the south bound lane at 6:22 a.m.

Main said there were multiple calls to 911 as the wrong-way driver headed north. She was later identified as “Erica Laux, a 33-year-old female from Leroy” traveling the wrong way.

“Helen Allen, a 52-year-old female from Clare was the victim driving the south bound vehicle,” Main reported Wednesday.

He said originally deputies believed there was a third vehicle involved in the accident, but there were only two.

Deputies responded to the 911 reports, but were unable to catch up to the northbound vehicle before it collided with the south bound vehicle.

The accident happened near Vernon Road in Isabella Township. Main said, “It is unclear where the wrong way driver entered the expressway at this time, but it is believed to be the south business loop at Mt. Pleasant or prior.”

He said it wasn’t known why, or what, caused Laux to enter the expressway in the wrong direction.

Both drivers were taken to a local emergency department for treatment of what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries, Main said.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service, Clare City Police and the Isabella Northeast Fire Department.